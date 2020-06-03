TravelCenters of America Opens New South Dakota TA Express

TA Express Vermillion is the third TA location in South Dakota and grows the company’s total nationwide network of travel centers to 267.

TravelCenters of America has opened a new TA Express in Vermillion, S.D.

Formerly Coffee Cup Fuel Stop, the newly-branded TA Express is located on I-29, Exit 26, at 47051 SD Hwy 50. This is the fourth Coffee Cup to convert to a TA Express through a franchise agreement with Heinz Inc.

Amenities at TA Express Vermillion include:

128 truck parking spaces

Ample auto parking

Diesel fueling with RFID and DEF at all lanes

Gasoline fueling lanes

Scale

Travel store

Pizza Hut Express, Cinnabon, Caribou Coffee and Subway, on-site deli with freshly prepared food options

Gaming room

Laundry room

Transflo scanning

TA Express Vermillion is the third TA location in South Dakota and grows the company’s total nationwide network of travel centers to 267.

TA and Heinz Inc. signed an agreement in February 2019 to convert four Coffee Cup Fuel Stops to TA Express sites. Three have opened in Steele, North Dakota, Hot Springs, South Dakota and Summit South Dakota.

Heinz Inc. also plans to build two new TA Express travel centers, in Rapid City and Sioux Falls, S.D. in coming years.