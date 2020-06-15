Pixotine Products has been granted a patent for a proprietary design for holding its nicotine toothpicks that fits neatly in a pocket, a wallet or a purse. For retailers, the pack design allows for quick merchandising on any backbar spring-loaded cigarette pack slots without the need to build out new shelf shapes or planograms. Pixotine nicotine toothpicks are sold in high quality plastic packages with 15 toothpicks per pack, merchandised at the front end with three-tier tower countertop display or behind the counter. 100% tobacco-leaf free, Pixotine Nicotine Toothpicks are FDA registered and fully compliant, while being infused with high-quality USP grade natural nicotine extract, vegetable glycerin and flavors.

Pixotine Products Inc.

www.pixotine.com