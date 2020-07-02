Talking Rain Beverage Co., the creators of Sparkling Ice, have introduced Talking Rain Essentials, a brand new series of wellness and better-for-you beverages that support good health. Packed with immune-supporting fundamentals such as Zinc, Vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6, B12, and Vitamins A & D, Essentials provides enhanced hydration with added electrolytes and refreshing flavor. Flavors include Watermelon Lemon, Mixed Berry and Pineapple Mango. Each drink comes in a 12-ounce slim can with bright colors to match each flavor.

