Cola-Flavored Sparkling Water

Phocus launched its new Cola flavor, the seventh flavor from the acclaimed sparkling water brand. Phocus Cola will join the current roster of Phocus offerings, including Peach, Grapefruit, Blood Orange, Yuzu & Lime, Cucumber, and Natural, and will be available nationwide. Phocus Cola blends extracts of cinnamon, citrus, and vanilla, with notes of caramel to create the traditional cola sensation Americans have loved for decades. Like all other Phocus offerings, Cola contains no sugars, sweeteners, sodium, or calories. Instead, Phocus contains 75 milligrams of natural caffeine from tea in each can, combined with the addition of the naturally occurring amino acid L-Theanine, for a smooth-release of energy.

