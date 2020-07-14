Stripes, Laredo Taco Company Launch Summer Savings Campaign

Through Sept. 1, the campaign will feature social media giveaways and a 69-cent deals on food and beverages.

Stripes Stores and Laredo Taco Company Restaurants kicked off their ‘Summer of 69 Cents’ campaign with social media giveaways and a summer of 69-cent deals on food and beverages.

Through Sept. 1, Stripes stores’ social media followers will have an opportunity to win one of 12 $69 Stripes stores gift cards, which will be awarded on a weekly giveaway post on each of its social platforms. Winners will be selected at random.

The Laredo Taco Company brand also has launched a separate giveaway on its social platforms that runs through July 7. Followers cab enter for a chance to win 69 Original Breakfast Tacos through a special post, and four winners will be selected each week.

Stripes stores and Laredo Taco Company taco fans don’t have to win to get a taste of the ‘Summer of 69 Cents’ season, with summer-long 69-cent deals on favorite eats and drinks at participating locations. Thirst-quenching, budget-friendly values include 69-cent medium Slurpee and fountain drinks. Featured summer Slurpee flavors are Quake Berry Blast and SOUR PATCH KIDS Pineapple, hot dogs, sausage dogs and one-liter 7-Select bottles of water are also just 69 cents through Sept. 1.

The 69-cent deals continue at Laredo Taco Company locations with original breakfast tacos — egg and cheese or bean and cheese.

For customers who are socially distancing or just don’t want to tear themselves away from the fun, Stripes stores now offer delivery on beer and other products through Favor. The fee is just $3 per delivery.

Stripes Convenience Stores operates more than 525 convenience stores in Texas and Louisiana. Food offerings are available in more than 450 of its stores, primarily under the proprietary Laredo Taco Company brand. Stripes is owned by 7-Eleven Inc., the world’s largest chain in the convenience retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7 Eleven operates, franchises, and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.