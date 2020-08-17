CBD Soft Chews 14 Count

Forth CBD Soft Chews combine fruit flavors with full-spectrum CBD formulation to make your daily CBD routine a breeze. Designed for on-the-go convenience, each pouch of Soft Chews contains two chews with 25mg of hemp-derived CBD each, so you know exactly how much you’re taking to promote the wellness and balance you’re looking for. Packaged in resealable, travel friendly pouches to maintain freshness. Two flavors: Citrus or Cherry-Berry. Each 14-count package provides a week’s worth of use with an SRP of $69.99.

Forth CBD

www.forthcbd.com