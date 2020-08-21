Casey’s Supports Food Banks, American Red Cross in Wake of Derecho

The c-store chain is sending a truckload of 19,500 bottles of water to the American Red Cross stationed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Casey’s General Stores is supporting local, community needs in some of the areas hit hardest by the derecho storm in Iowa.

“This was a devastating storm, and the recovery continues in many towns that Casey’s calls home. Our guests are the people you see stepping up for each other in these tough times, so we have been working to be here for them,” said Katie Petru, Director of Communications and Community at Casey’s. “Our dedicated team members worked tirelessly to continue to serve guests in the immediate aftermath. And we have been sending resources to the American Red Cross, including a truckload of water today, and donations to food banks.”

A truckload of 19,500 bottles of water is heading to the American Red Cross stationed in Cedar Rapids. Last week, Casey’s sent water and snacks to the American Red Cross of Central Iowa for volunteers and those they serve in the Cedar Rapids community.

Casey’s is also donating $10,000 to two local food banks in Eastern Iowa and Central Illinois to support neighbors impacted by the derecho. This includes $5,000 to HACAP in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and $5,000 to River Bend Food Bank in the Quad Cities area of Iowa and Illinois. These food banks support the areas where the derecho most impacted our neighbors and team members.

Looking ahead, Casey’s, the fourth largest convenience retailer, will be launching an in-store fundraising campaign starting Sept. 8 to benefit Feeding America and 58 local food banks across the Midwest during Hunger Action Month. This campaign will bring much needed funds as food banks continue to face increased demand.

Casey’s also provided 2,000 slices to say thanks to frontline energy workers that came from all over to support Alliant Energy’s recovery work in Iowa. Several Casey’s stores continue to help provide a warm meal to community centers with pizza and water drops for the relief workers.