RxSan manufactures premium hand sanitizer products with high-quality ingredients and great prices. The company offers four-ounce, eight-ounce, 12-ounce, 16-ounce and one gallon bottles. RxSan also offers bulk containers and has custom white label bottling options available. The hand sanitizers are FDA-approved, 70% alcohol USP grade gel sanitizer. All ingredients are 100% sourced and made in the U.S.

RxSan

www.rxsan.com