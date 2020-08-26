Bite-Sized, Dual-Textured Candy

Laffy Taffy launched its latest innovation, Laffy Taffy LAFF BITES. Candy fans can enjoy these poppable treats, which also feature the brand’s signature jokes found on every package. The delicious candy provides bite-sized, dual-textured, pop-in-your-mouth moments of fun. New Laffy Taffy LAFF BITES combine the classic, delicious taffy fans know and love with a candy-coated shell in four fun-filled flavors: cherry, strawberry, green apple and blue raspberry. LAFF BITES are currently available nationwide in three sizes: two-ounce single pegs; SRP $1.29, 4.2-ounce pegs; SRP $1.49, and six-ounce pegs; SRP $1.69.

Laffy Taffy

www.laffytaffy.com