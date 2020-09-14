Mid-Morning Snack Cake

New Reese’s Snack Cakes are a first-of-their-kind, mid-morning cake treat. Yep, you read that right — a Reese’s treat to enjoy in the morning. With new Reese’s Snack Cakes, Reese’s fans can enjoy a delicious combination of chocolate and peanut butter creme without having to wait until lunch. The Reese’s brand’s first-ever morning treat offers real milk chocolate and Reese’s peanut butter creme in a two-cake pack — 2.75 ounces, suggested retail price (SRP) $1.99 — available December 2020 at convenience stores nationwide.

