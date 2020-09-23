Fuel Management Product

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) has launched a new addition to its family of fuel management products: the DFS DMP Probe. Using magnetostrictive technology, the DMP probe provides continuous and highly accurate readings of liquids inside of the tank, and is currently available as a wired model, with the release of the wireless model following later in the year. The DMP has the ability to monitor all fuel types and additives, including bio fuels and AdBlue, whilst also supporting density, phase separation, leak detection and inventory management through the purchase of optional density float kits and aqueous ethanol floats (AEF).

