Skupos, 5-hour ENERGY Partner for First Consumer Promotion at Independent C-Stores

Skupos, a technology platform connecting the convenience retail industry, and the makers of 5-hour ENERGY shots announce the energy shot brand’s first consumer promotion on the Skupos Engage platform.

Skupos Engage is a game-changing platform that enables brands to run, measure and test promotions in a base of more than one million consumers across thousands of stores within its network of independent and small format convenience retailers across the country.

5-hour ENERGY shots, the pioneering energy shot and category leader, has been a fan favorite thanks to its proven blend of B-vitamins, amino acids, and essential nutrients which helps keep consumers going strong without added sugar.

With Skupos Engage, brands can expand their addressable markets by offering targeted discount promotions at scale across the previously inaccessible, unmeasurable small chain and independent retailer market. Run directly from each store’s point-of-sale (POS) system, brands can easily measure compliance, performance and take rates in ways it couldn’t before — representing millions of dollars in new revenue opportunities.

“Skupos Engage provides the key for unlocking a hugely underserved portion of our target market,” says Steve Ramsey, VP of Sales-Convenience for Living Essentials LLC, the makers of 5-hour ENERGY shots. “Through Skupos Engage we can create, execute, and measure the promotions, which gives us complete visibility into each promotion’s effectiveness in order to have the most positive impact on key metrics like sales velocity and volume.”

Skupos Engage bridges traditional gaps between brands and their retailers by managing operations across everything from enrolling retailers in the program through deploying the promotion, and clearing and reimbursing the retailers for their transactions. The streamlined execution makes it easy for retailers to increase foot traffic, sales, and repeat business through brand-funded promotions while delivering the unprecedented visibility and insights brands need to make sure each dollar counts.

“Joining forces with a high-profile and beloved brand like 5-hour ENERGY shots underscores the challenges even the most successful manufacturers have with sales and marketing outside large format retailers,” says Jake Bolling, Skupos’s co-founder and CEO. “Skupos Engage is the only platform in the market intended specifically to help independent retailers compete with national chains, and to empower brands of all sizes to measure and optimize promotions at scale in a lucrative market segment that has historically been a black hole of visibility.”

Visit www.skupos.com/engage to learn more about scaling and optimizing convenience store promotions and Skupos’s complete suite of revenue-boosting solutions.