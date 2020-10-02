Enlightened snackable keto cookie dough and brownie dough bites are coming to shake up a freezer aisle near you. Enlightened did the digging for you and bagged up the delicious bites of cookie and brownie dough found in their ice cream with just two grams of net carbs per serving. These edible Dough Bites are gluten-free, 90-110 calories per serving, free of added sugar and require no baking. Scoop up Dough Bites in these five flavors: Chocolate Chip, Birthday Cake, Fudge, Peanut Butter and Snickerdoodle. Dough Bites have a suggested retail price of $4.49.

Enlightened

www.eatenlightened.com