Light at Any Angle

The new EZ Reach lighter from BIC features a 1.45-inch extended wand that helps keep fingers further from the flame. Its body is the size of a pocket lighter, so it fits comfortably in users’ hands, bags and pockets, making it perfect for lighting candles, grilling and everything in between. The new design directly meets consumers’ requests for a lighter that lights at any angle. Each BIC lighter produced worldwide undergoes more than 50 quality and safety checks during the manufacturing process to ensure it meets or exceeds all safety standards to keep consumers safe. The new EZ Reach lighters will come in four different designs: classic BIC colors, home décor, Bohemian, (only at Walmart) and a line of officially licensed Bob Marley lighters.

