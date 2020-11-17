Bang Energy Ends Exclusive Distribution Partnership With PepsiCo

The energy drink brand cited multiple issues and concerns regarding PepsiCo’s performance since the partnership began in April.

Bang Energy announced that it has terminated its exclusive distribution partnership with PepsiCo.

Bang Energy said it gave PepsiCo notice of termination as its exclusive distributor on Oct. 23, citing multiple issues and concerns regarding PepsiCo’s performance since the parties’ distribution partnership began in April of this year.

“Bang Energy has had, and continues to have, a remarkable 11-year relationship with many of its prior distribution partners, including the independent Pepsi bottlers,” said Jack Owoc, CEO of Bang Energy. “Therefore, we sincerely expected PepsiCo to execute at an even higher level based on their enormous resources and promises. Unfortunately, we were wrong. PepsiCo, you’re fired.”

