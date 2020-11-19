Love’s Opens First of 40 Bojangles Restaurants

As per the development agreement, these are the first of 40 Bojangles planned for Love’s Travel Stops. The locations will be managed by a Bojangles-trained Love’s team.

Love’s Travel Stops has opened its first two Bojangles restaurants that are a part of a national franchise development agreement signed last year between the two companies.

A Bojangles opened at a new Love’s Travel Stop in Marion, Ill., on Thursday, and a Blytheville, Ark., Bojangles opened a couple of weeks ago at Love’s.

“Bojangles provides us with a unique food option that has a lot of our customers chomping at the bit to try,” said Joe Cotton, Love’s vice president of restaurant services. “If you’ve ever tasted the made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches or their delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, you’ll know why.”

The home of Famous Chicken and Biscuits, Bojangles is dedicated to serving customers high-quality food made from Southern recipes, including breakfast that’s served all day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles serves made-from-scratch items, flavorful ‘fixin’s’ (sides) and ‘Legendary Iced Tea.’

The development agreement includes 40 Bojangles at Love’s Travel Stops. Some of the first locations will open in Oklahoma, Mississippi, Illinois and Arkansas — all new states for the restaurant. The locations will be managed by a dedicated Bojangles-trained Love’s team to ensure that Bojangles fans receive the familiar high-quality menu items they know and love. Bojangles has about 750 restaurants in 11 states.

“We’re excited to bring our Southern food, hospitality and sass to two new states as the first locations from our national franchisee agreement with Love’s open,” said Jose Costa, chief development officer of Bojangles. “Both Love’s and Bojangles are road trip staples so this partnership makes great sense for our customers and our business. We look forward to many successes together.”

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores operates more than 530 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 28,000 people.

Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 390 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop.