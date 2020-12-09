Weigel’s Reimagines Annual Christmas Event

With the help of the Salvation Army, Weigel's will send out $150 Target gift cards to more than 200 local children.

In lieu of the 23rd annual Weigel’s Family Christmas, an event that normally brings over 200 local children in need and over 300 volunteers together for a Christmas shopping spree, the Tennessee chain is celebrating differently amid the pandemic.

With the help of the Salvation Army, which will select the children, Weigel’s will send out $150 Target gift cards to more than 200 local children, ranging in age from five to eight years old. This annual event was created to bring joy and make dreams come true to underprivileged children from Knoxville and the surrounding areas.

“This has been a very special and meaningful event since we started it over 20 years ago” said Kurt Weigel, training and recruiting director. “Our volunteers are often entire families, coming together to give back to our community. We’re disappointed we cannot have the traditional event, but our volunteers and children’s health and safety are the priority. We were not going to let the Pandemic “Grinch” steal the joy from these children, so we decided to send each child that would have shopped with us a gift card so that they can still have the gifts they would have selected during our special day. We are grateful this was an option to ensure the joy for the children.”

Each year, the Salvation Army selects deserving children while Weigel’s organizes the event and provides funding. Since the program’s inception in 1998, it has impacted more than 4,200 children.

“I will miss this special day, seeing all the children and getting to shop with them,” said Ann Paul, a Weigel’s volunteer for more than 15 years, “but I am sure Weigel’s thought long and hard about how to still give these children a Christmas they might not otherwise have, plus keep everyone safe. I am so glad to know that they will be receiving gift cards to make their dreams come true.”

“Amidst this global pandemic, we felt it more important than ever to bring joy to the children,” said Bill Weigel, chairman. “This December will be different, and though we’ll miss the smiles and tears of joy, and it truly makes our holiday season to know we have made a difference as much as we help make theirs.”

