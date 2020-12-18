Old Trapper is catering to Americans’ love of beef this season with its line of Jumbo Kippered Beef Steak snacks, vailable in three flavors — Old Fashioned, Peppered and Teriyaki. Their two-ounce sizing makes them easy to slip inside holiday stockings for a tasty, unexpected treat. The latest addition to the Old Trapper lineup starts with thick strips of lean beef. The meat is then seasoned with the company’s own blend of spices and fresh ground pepper. As the finishing touch, the steak strips are smoked with real wood, resulting in steak so good, consumers will want to serve up a side of potatoes with it. Available in both individual packs and 12-pack boxes.

Old Trapper Smoked Products

www.oldtrapper.com