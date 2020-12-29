Country Archer Provisions (formerly known as Country Archer Jerky Co.) has launched Zero Sugar Beef Jerky, created in partnership with acclaimed chef Will Horowitz to deliver a clean, yet gourmet snack that doesn’t compromise on flavor or texture. Like all Country Archer beef snacks, Zero Sugar Beef Jerky is crafted with gourmet cuts of USDA-inspected 100% grass-fed and -finished, pasture-raised beef, and is free of artificial preservatives, sweeteners, nitrites, MSG and gluten. Flavors include: Spicy Sesame Garlic, Mustard BBQ and Classic. Country Archer Zero Sugar Beef Jerky has a suggested retail price of $5.99 to $6.99.

