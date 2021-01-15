Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

Surreal Brewing, a non-alcoholic craft brewing Company based in California, uses non-GMO grains and yeast. The non-alcoholic beer is low in calories (17-50), has zero grams of sugar, is filled with electrolytes, vitamins B6 and B12, folate and polyphenols (with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties). Surreal Brewing packages its products in artful, recyclable cans. The company’s founder is a breast cancer survivor, who focuses on creating quality NA Craft without compromising on health and taste.

Surreal Brewing

www.surrealbrewing.com