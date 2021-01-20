Ready-to-Drink Cold-Brew Coffees

Chobani Coffee is crafted with single-origin cold brew and feature Chobani’s oat milks and dairy creamers. Available in four new flavors: Cold Brew Pure Black (no sugar, no dairy); Cold Brew with Sweet Creamer and Cold Brew with Vanilla (each made from farm-fresh milk); and Cold Brew with Oatmilk (made with gluten-free oats). Across the platform, Chobani Coffee is authentically crafted and made with only natural ingredients, no artificial flavors or sweeteners and no preservatives. The suggested retail price is $4.49 per 32-ounce multi-serve or two for $7 on promotion. The cold brew coffees are made with Tetra Top packaging, making them widely recyclable across the U.S.

Chobani

www.chobani.com