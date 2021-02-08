Spinx Donates Over $70,000 to Local Charities

Spinx chose beneficiaries that are aligned with its corporate charitable mission: 'Spinx & Kids: Mind, Body, Spirit. Growing healthy kids where we live, work and play.'

Greenville, S.C.-based The Spinx Co., which operates more than 80 locations and 50 car washes statewide donated $71,000 across five local charities including: the American Red Cross, Safe Harbor, Loaves and Fishes, Pendleton Place and the Children’s Museum of the Upstate.

Every year, Spinx hosts an annual charity golf classic to benefit local beneficiaries however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company was unable to do so as regularly scheduled. Spinx decided to pivot and host a smaller, socially distanced golf outing, in addition to an intentional charitable initiative among partners to still generate funds for the five beneficiaries of the annual event. The outing was held at Greenville Country Club in November.

“It was imperative that we still find a way to give to the organizations across the Upstate that need our support, especially during these challenging times,” said Stewart Spinks. “Although this year we were unable to host our typical celebrated charity golf classic, I am proud of our vendors and those that were able to still contribute and I look forward to hosting another successful event in 2021.”

