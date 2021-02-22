Wawa Introduces Five New Menus for Different Dietary Needs, Lifestyles

The curated Wawa Your Way menus are designed to help customers eat the way that makes them feel their best, whether they want to get more veggies or steer clear of gluten.

Wawa announced five new menus for customers who are maintaining a specific food regimen.

With over 1,000 fresh ingredients, the ability to customize preferences through touchscreen ordering, and knowledgeable associates, customers can now order menu items at 900 stores chainwide for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks:

Balanced Fare Menu

Nourishing and under 500 calories, meals include egg white omelet sandwich on marble rye bread, turkey bacon ranch salad, chicken steak on wheat Shorti, chili, fruit cups, etc.

Gluten Conscious Menu

Meals made without gluten including these suggestions: scrambled egg breakfast bowl, southwest chicken salad, quinoa and roasted chicken bowl and sides and snacks including mashed potatoes, rice or black beans, apple peanut butter snack cup, etc.

Lower Sodium Menu

Suggestions to help keep sodium in check, including: cinnamon brown sugar oatmeal, chicken salad garden salad, junior beef steak hoagie, tuna wrap, yogurt parfaits and apple snack packs.

Meatless Menu

Meatless options and vegan items such as: roasted vegetable breakfast bowl, seasoned black bean and rice bowl with avocado, lettuce, fresh salsa, crispy jalapeños chipotle sauce, grilled cheese sourdough melt and hot soups including tomato bisque, broccoli cheddar soup.

Power Menu

Packed with protein and lower in carbs with menu items such as: egg omelet breakfast bowl with turkey sausage, cheddar and caramelized onions, oven roasted turkey bowl, Italian antipasto salad and grab and go snacks including cheese sticks and hard-boiled eggs.

Lower Sugar Drinks

Coffee and specialty beverage drinkers now have more options than ever before, including not-so-sweet options, such as the iced latte with almond milk.

“At Wawa, we always listen and strive to accommodate the ever-changing needs of our customers and now we have made it even easier than ever to eat the way you want to with our new lifestyle menus designed to fulfill the lives of our customers, said Mike Sherlock, Chief Marketing Product Officer. Whether you want to get more veggies, steer clear of gluten, or power up on protein, we’ve got you covered and have curated Wawa Your Way menus to help you eat the way that makes you feel your best.”

Wawa Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. A chain of more than 860 convenience retail stores (over 600 offering fuel), Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.