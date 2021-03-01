Foxtrot Market Opens Two D.C. Locations

The company currently has markets in Chicago and Dallas and recently announced a $42 million funding round that will be used to scale the company in D.C. and within its current markets.

Doors open to its Georgetown store March 1 (1267 Wisconsin Ave. NW), with a forthcoming store opening in Mount Vernon Triangle (650 Massachusetts Ave. NW) on March 22.

As a company with eyes on rapid expansion, the new stores bring Foxtrot’s national footprint to 12 total brick-and-mortar stores. The company currently has markets in Chicago and Dallas, and recently announced a $42 million funding round that will be used to scale the company in D.C. and within its current markets.

Both stores will feature expansive floor plans, generous outdoor patio areas, a high-performance coffee bar, an extensive selection of beer and wine curated by Foxtrot’s in-house sommelier, and an all-day café offering seasonal chef-prepared foods, including a mapo tofu bowl and pork and chili tacos created exclusively for D.C. stores by locally celebrated chef Erik Bruner Yang. As a digitally native, direct-to-consumer brand, Foxtrot marries the in-store experience of its neighborhood shops with swift, under-an-hour delivery via its proprietary app and website.

For those not local to a Foxtrot location, a curated selection of gift bundles are also available for nationwide shipping through Ship Shop.

“Our DC openings are the culmination of several years exploring neighborhoods, meeting with local makers, and tasting all the best this amazing city has to offer,” said Foxtrot Co-Founder and CEO Mike LaVitola. “We’re looking forward to introducing our unique blend of curation and convenience to Washingtonians.”

Foxtrot is the go-to for carefully curated products and brands, everyday essentials, and local must-haves including DC area’s beloved Ice Cream Jubilee, Vigilante Coffee, Mason Dixie, Pluma by Bluebird Bakery, and ANXO Cider, to name a few. Dedicated to supporting local producers in all their stores, Foxtrot’s team spent months testing, vetting, and meeting DC makers one-on-one to learn more about their products. The company also recently concluded its inaugural Up and Comers Small Makers Awards in search of the next great brands. Northern Virginia-based Surprisingly Baked, unapologetically indulgent cookies with a ‘surprise’ inside, was voted as the D.C.-area fan favorite, earning them $8,000 in marketing support and placement in Foxtrot’s D.C. stores upon opening.

With every delivery order made on March 1 and March 2, Foxtrot will donate the delivery fees to the Power of 10 Initiative, the restaurant industry non-profit initiative created by Erik Bruner Yang whose mission is to bring restaurant workers back to work and provide access to food for those who need it the most. Additionally, Foxtrot will be celebrating its grand opening in Georgetown with several on location activations and giveaways that highlight local brands and the values of Foxtrot. Opening festivities include:

March 1: Free giveaways, and free drip and cold brew coffee all day on Foxtrot Georgetown’s patio

March 3: A free doughnut from District Doughnuts with any purchase in-store (while supplies last)

March 6 at 1PM: Free Jeni’s Ice Cream street treats (while supplies last)

March 8: Free coffee all day (through café pickup only)

March 9: Free Levain Bakery cookies to the first 75 delivery orders

Both locations will open in compliance with the Washington, D.C. government’s social distancing guidelines. The stores will also follow Foxrot’s current safety standards, including mandatory face masks, glass dividers at coffee bars, six-foot distance vinyl on floors, and more.

