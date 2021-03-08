Easter Gummies

From chewy bunnies and carrots found in Haribo Happy Hoppers, available in four-ounce packs and treat-sized mini bags, to the golden Haribo Easter Egg that features all five Goldbear gummi flavors, Haribo offers the perfect treat options for any gummi lover’s Easter basket or outdoor egg hunts.

Haribo Happy Hoppers bag is full of fruity and chewy bunnies and carrots in a variety of flavors like: Apple, Lemon, Orange and Strawberry. And each Haribo Goldbears Egg includes six treat-sized bags filled with HARIBO’s classic flavors: Orange, Pineapple, Raspberry, Lemon, and Strawberry.

Haribo

www.haribo.com