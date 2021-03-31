Sheetz Hiring Spree Continues

Altoona-based Sheetz Inc., which operates 620 stores throughout the mid-Atlantic, announced plans to hire up to 2,800 employees companywide as part of its March 31 hiring day event.

This announcement comes on the heels of last month’s initiative to invest $28.5 million in employee wage increases, for the majority of its nearly 20,000 employees chain-wide.

Sheetz has also updated its parental leave policy to provide 12 weeks of paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of paid time off for partners.

”Our employees are the heart and soul of this company,” said Sheetz President and COO Travis Sheetz. “Sheetz is committed to investing in our people and attracting and retaining top talent.”

Full- and part-time positions will be available, the company said, all of which will come with “competitive pay and benefits packages” including medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, college tuition reimbursement, an employee stock ownership plan, and vacation time, among other benefits.

In 2016, Sheetz provided $15 million in employee wage increased, and in 2019, the company paid $16.8 million in wage increases. The hiring event will take place at all Sheetz locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.