NERD Focus is formulated to increase clarity and concentration, boost memory and cognition and support overall brain health. The focus drink is available in Green Original and Blue Zero Calorie, offering consumers an alternative to energy drinks with a refreshing citrus taste packed with vitamins and natural ingredients. The drinks contain both nootropics and adaptogens creating a proprietary formula aimed to aid mental acuity for those that need it most, such as college students, health care workers, gamers, professional drivers and many others.

