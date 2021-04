Twenty-five years ago, vitaminwater changed the hydration game with the introduction of great-tasting products with added nutrition. vitaminwater is at it again with the addition of two new flavors: look and gutsy. New vitaminwater gutsy is watermelon-peach flavored, with five grams of prebiotic fiber that aids in digestion to help support gut health. And vitaminwater look is blueberry-hibiscus flavored, with vitamin A and lutein to support eye health.

