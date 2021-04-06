Baker Boy launches retail ready individually wrapped donuts under The Donut Hole® Brand

A product of the Covid-19 pandemic, individually wrapped donuts were identified as an ideal retail and foodservice bakery solution

The COVID-19 pandemic has shined a light on the importance of food safety. More than ever, foodservice operators are under scrutiny to provide fresh products in safe, user-friendly packaging.

Many stores are now required to serve fresh bakery products either wrapped or in pre-packaged containers. This has led to unappealing bakery case displays and additional work for employees.

Baker Boy now offers operators a solution to this potentially lasting trend with a new line of individually wrapped and fully finished retail-ready donuts.

Merchandised under Baker Boy’s The Donut Hole® brand, these thaw-and-serve donuts feature eye-catching branding, as well as clear wrapping so customers can easily see all of the flavors.

8 Unique Donut Flavors

There’s something for everyone with eight unique flavors, including Baker Boy’s signature Magic Ring® Filled Donuts — ring donuts featuring delicious filling in every bite. Flavors include:

With The Donut Hole® branded packaging also comes retail-ready essentials such as Nutrition Facts, ingredient information and a scannable UPC on each donut.

Understanding needs

In September 2020, Baker Boy launched a new pilot product line of individually wrapped donuts in unbranded packaging to test sales performance. The individually wrapped donuts line quickly became one of the most successful product launches in the company’s 66-year history, selling over 1 million donuts within the first six months. And it all started with a few phone calls.

Shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began, Baker Boy reached out to key distributor partners and longtime K-12, healthcare, convenience store and retail bakery customers, as well as food industry thought leaders to understand these key channels’ needs.

“The main question we asked was, ‘What solutions do you need from us?’” Baker Boy Marketing Manager Dustin Monke said. “Individually Wrapped Donuts were the product of those discussions. We saw immediate success in the convenience store, school and healthcare foodservice segments. We’ve also seen buy-in from grocers who lack the labor or tools to decorate donuts for bakery cases, or are mandated by local health officials to only offer pre-packaged bakery goods.”

The Donut Hole® Individually Wrapped Donuts are also ideally suited for hotels, colleges and universities, catering, coffee shops, military foodservice, micro-markets and frictionless markets.

“The retail possibilities for these donuts are really endless,” Monke said.

Something for everyone

Along with traditional iced and glazed donut favorites, the new donut line features three whole grain donuts perfect for K-12 and healthcare foodservice. This includes the Apple Filled Magic Ring® Donut, Cake Donut and Blueberry Cake Donut — all of which are made with more than 51% whole grain.

Baker Boy encourages a two-day thawed shelf life on The Donut Hole® Individually Wrapped Donut line to help maintain the high-quality freshness associated with the brand.

“These are the same high-quality foodservice donuts you’d expect to find in any donut shop,” Monke said. “They aren’t donuts designed to sit on an end cap for three weeks. They have a wonderful fresh taste. But best of all they’re simple, sealed for safety, require minimal labor, and lead to little product waste.”

Baker Boy products are sold through foodservice, retail and convenience store distributors in 35 states. To learn more, email [email protected], call 800-437-2008, or click on any of the donut page links to get in touch with a Baker Boy representative.

Sponsored content by Baker Boy