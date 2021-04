Introducing new Dos Equis Lime & Salt Variety 12-Pack: Dos Equis Lager beer with hints of natural fruit flavors and a touch of lime and salt. Dos Equis Lime & Salt Variety 12-Packs will be available in four refreshing flavors: pineapple, watermelon, cucumber and lime & salt. Each variety pack can contains 135 calories per 12-ounce can and has an ABV of 4.2%.

