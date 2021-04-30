Rutter’s Introduces SPAM LTO

Rutter’s and Hormel Foods are bringing some innovation to their long-standing partnership by adding the food company’s iconic SPAM family of products to Rutter’s featured food menu for a limited time.

The new SPAM brand menu, which will be available through July, includes seven featured food items available at the Rutter’s kiosk and hot hold. Customers will be able to choose several options featuring the SPAM brand including: a SPAM burger, two types of SPAM breakfast sandwiches, SPAM grilled cheese, SPAM macaroni and cheese, a warm SPAM and cheese pretzel roll sandwich and a SPAM breakfast bowl.

“Hormel Foods has been a great, long-time partner for Rutter’s, so we’re excited to add iconic SPAM® products to our menu,” said Chad White, Rutter’s foodservice category manager. “We’re always looking to innovate to meet our customers’ needs and we can’t wait for them to fall in love with our new SPAM brand menu options.”

Rutter’s award-winning menu currently incorporates a variety of Hormel Foods products. As both companies looked to expand their partnership, the idea of a SPAM brand limited time offering came to life. The convenience store chain’s desire to continually differentiate their customer offering makes these SPAM brand offerings a perfect addition to their food service menu.

York, Pa.-based Rutter’s currently operates operates 79 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, Rutter’s includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 274-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.