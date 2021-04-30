Survey Finds Customers Prefer Touchless Restrooms

Three in five Americans (60%) say automated paper towel dispensers in public restrooms would improve their perception of a facility’s cleanliness, according to a survey commissioned by Sofidel, a provider of paper for hygienic and domestic use. The survey, conducted online by The Harris Poll from April 14-16, 2021 among 2,050 U.S. adults ages 18 and older, gives facility managers a better understanding of guests’ perception of restroom features.

In addition, a majority of Americans (53%) say no-touch mechanical paper towel dispensers would improve their perception of a facility’s cleanliness. These are dispensers that feature ready-to-tear sheets and automatically dispense more after each piece is torn. Nearly half (44%) of Americans say door tissue dispensers near restroom exits would also improve their perceived level of overall facility cleanliness.

“Restrooms are small spaces that make a big impact on how people view an entire facility. The pandemic has also increased demand for higher levels of cleanliness throughout facilities,” said Fabio Vitali, vice president, marketing, Sofidel. “This data shows that designing restrooms with fewer touchpoints can enhance customer perceptions of facilities’ cleanliness. In turn, this supports brand loyalty, customer referrals and the bottom line.”

The survey’s other findings also reinforce how touchless items can support opinions about cleanliness. Automatic flush toilets and automated, hands-free faucets would elicit improved perceptions of facility cleanliness for 65% of Americans. The survey also revealed that almost three in five Americans (59%) said their perception would improve with the presence of automated hand sanitizer dispensers.