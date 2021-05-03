Full Spectrum Certified Organic CBD Gummies

Cornbread Hemp, the most widely distributed CBD brand from Kentucky, announced the launch of its Organic Berry CBD Gummies. Made with 100% plant-based, vegan-friendly ingredients, this is the first CBD gummy product to be full spectrum and USDA certified organic. Instead of using gelatin or other animal products, Cornbread Hemp uses apple pectin. As with Cornbread Hemp’s CBD oil and CBD cream, its new CBD Gummies are made with the highest levels of minor cannabinoids and up to 0.3% THC, with certificates of analysis available on every batch. Plus, every Cornbread Hemp product is protected by a tamper-proof seal of authenticity and seed-to-sale tracking technology.

Cornbread Hemp

www.cornbreadhemp.com