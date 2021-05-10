Hard Seltzer Punch Variety Pack

Truly Hard Seltzer announced the launch of Truly Punch Hard Seltzer, a bold new variety pack that blends the familiarity of traditional punch with explosive fruit flavors for the juiciest, punchiest hard seltzer experience yet.

Available nationwide starting May 10, Truly Punch Hard Seltzer features four new flavors: Tropical, Fruit, Citrus and Berry. The new line can be found in bright, colorful red packaging that’s representative of the bold, full flavors inside the cans. Each style has one gram of sugar, 100 calories and 5% ABV, just like the rest of the Truly lineup.

