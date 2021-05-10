What About CBN?

In Q4 2020, sleep was the top product attribute CBD consumers report desiring from the products they buy. And anecdotal evidence inspired brands to market cannabinol (CBN) products as sleep aids, too, but according to consumer insights and market intelligence firm Brightfield Group, the jury is still out whether it produces sedative effects by itself.

A handful of studies have been conducted to determine its efficacy; while some show promising results, others contradict them.

Still, lack of sleep is big business that CBD and CBN brands alike are capitalizing on.

While 21% of Americans list “difficulty sleeping” as a medical condition they have, 16% report “lack of sleep” as one of their top three stressors, according to Brightfield Group. It is No. 5 on the list of top stressors, stressing more people out than “my weight or appearance” and “my partner or spouse.”

So, who are these consumers? And what do they want from their sleep aids?

According to Brightfield Group, consumers who look for products that “help with sleep” over-index for nearly all wellness ingredients, especially ginseng, lavender, melatonin, CBD and magnesium.

Those searching for “help with sleep” from the products they buy like to be ahead of the trends. Most of them research new health concepts, and over one-third report they’re the first to try new diets. They also over-index for trends like buying organic and subscribing to meal kit services.

