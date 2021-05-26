GetGo and Seagram’s Support the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council

GetGo Café + Market, which operates more than 266 locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana, announced that Pittsburgh-area artist Ashanté Josey is the winner of its Spiked Slushies Cup Design Artwork Contest, with her winning design being featured on cups later this summer.

As part of its commitment to the arts, GetGo also presented the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council with a $5,000 donation to support programming. Josey received the most votes in the competition held earlier this year with three other local artists. Her winning artwork will be featured on Spiked Slushies cups at 46 GetGo locations across Pennsylvania and Ohio selling the quick-frozen malt beverages made with premium alcohol brands. As part of an ongoing partnership with the arts community, GetGo also donated to the Arts Council, champions of the arts in Southwestern Pennsylvania.

The Arts Council provides financial and professional support for the arts and culture sector and is comprised of more than 500 diverse artists and nonprofit organizations.

“The GetGo team appreciates the beauty art brings to our communities we live and work in and we’re proud to be able to bring some of that to our guests this summer through Ashante’s art,” said Jon Cox, GetGo vice president and chief merchant. “As we look to the future, we’re also excited to expand our relationship with the arts community in partnership with the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council.”

One of GetGo’s Spiked Slushie partners, Seagram’s Escapes Spiked, matched GetGo’s $5,000 donation to the Arts Council. “The Arts inspire creativity, self-expression and fun! As we reopen the Arts, Seagram’s Escapes Spiked will invest in the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council, which helps to make our community beautiful, creative, diverse and unique,” said Mary Beth Popp, vice president of corporate and brand communications for The Seagram Beverage Co.

The financial donations will be used to support general programming at the Arts Council, including professional development opportunities for artists, arts leaders, and organizations wanting to grow their skills and advance their practice.

“We’re honored by GetGo and Seagram’s financial support of the Arts Council’s mission and our local arts community,” said Mitch Swain, CEO of the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council. “We can’t wait to see Ashanté’s design in stores this summer.”