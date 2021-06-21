DoorDash and Albertsons Partner to Launch On-Demand Grocery Delivery

DoorDash and Albertsons Cos., one of the nation’s top grocers, announced a new partnership to offer on-demand grocery delivery from nearly 2,000 well-known Albertsons banner stores across the country including Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, and more from the DoorDash marketplace app.

As expectations for convenience, speed and ease continue to grow, consumers can now order groceries and essentials on-demand for delivery within an hour through DoorDash’s top-rated marketplace with no time slot, queues or minimum order size required. Albertsons will offer more than 40,000 grocery items from stores for delivery via DoorDash, including fresh and prepared food, core grocery, floral and convenience items at select stores.

As part of the plan, consumers can shop on the DoorDash app to fulfill their grocery orders. In addition, in select markets, customers can order groceries through their local Albertsons Cos. store’s website for same-day delivery powered through DoorDash Drive, DoorDash’s white-label fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for any business.

“We are committed to expanding our delivery experience in order to meet our customers’ needs whenever, wherever and however they want,” said Chris Rupp, chief customer and digital officer for Albertsons. “Our partnership with DoorDash is the next step in our digital transformation to help make our customers’ lives easier and help answer the perennial question, ‘What’s for dinner tonight?’”

The partnership includes both immediate and long-term initiatives, including supporting the expansion of Albertsons’ first-party grocery delivery business with DoorDash Drive, launching a custom loyalty program, expanding delivery hours, and offering a unique selection including specialty items, prepared meals, meal kits and new concepts.

In addition, DoorDash and Albertsons Cos. are offering a first-ever digital gaming experience, giving users the chance to play and score savings on future grocery orders. Users can now play “In The Bag”, an interactive and exciting digital video game that prompts users to place as many fresh grocery staples as possible into a virtual DoorDash grocery bag before reaching the top and running out of space with a top scorer having the chance to win a $5,000 credit toward purchases on DoorDash.