Kum & Go Partners with No Kid Hungry

Convenience retail chain Kum & Go reported that its has partnered with No Kid Hungry to tackle food insecurity and hunger. The Des Moines, Iowa-based company with more than 400 locations is working with Midwest Dairy, BODYARMOR, KIND, LifeWtr, and Essentia throughout the summer in an effort to raise $85,000 to give back to the communities they proudly serve.

“Thirteen million children in the U.S. live in food insecure homes,” said Emily Bahnsen, Kum & Go philanthropy manager. “It is a privilege for Kum & Go to be part of this program with a host of generous vendors who are committed to a better tomorrow.”

Kum & Go stores focus on fresh food and friendly staff in a well-lit store with upscale and uncluttered aisles. Stores features made-to-order sandwiches, pizza, and baked goods, alongside an array of beverages, and snacks, with a wide selection of healthy options. They also carry health aids, phone accessories, and craft beers and wines.

“We are incredibly grateful for our new partnership with Kum & Go,” said Allison Shuffield, Managing Director at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. “With the continued support of committed partners like them, No Kid Hungry is helping children all over the country get the nutritious food they need to succeed.”

“Dairy farmers work tirelessly day in and day out to help feed the world, so this contribution puts our values in action to help our hungry neighbors,” said Alyson Fendrick, manager of marketing and communications for Midwest Dairy, “Dairy Farmers are proud to make this donation possible to provide dairy products to people who otherwise may not have access to these nutrients during challenging times.”

Now in its fourth generation of leadership, the family-owned convenience store chain focuses on exceptional service and delivering more than customers expect. For over 60 years, the company has also been dedicated to the communities it serves, sharing ten percent of its profits with charitable causes.

Established in Hampton, Iowa, in 1959, Kum & Go has since grown to employ 5,000 associates in 400 stores across Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.