Weigel’s Gives Back to Celebrate 90th Anniversary

Today marks a prominent milestone in the history of Weigel’s – the celebration of their 90th anniversary. In recognition of this event, Weigel’s Convenience Stores announced it will partner with Tyson Foods to donate a full semi-truckload of meat products to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee. The announcement was made today via a press conference held at Second Harvest Foods in Maryville, Tennessee.

“We feel immensely blessed to have achieved this prominent milestone in our history” said Bill Weigel, Chairman for Weigel’s. “We are in the food business, and have considerable food suppliers and partners, such as Tyson Foods. Our success has been built on the support of our community, yet many of our neighbors are struggling to put food on their tables. There is no better way to celebrate than to give back to our community, and we are doing so with our partnership and generous donation from Tyson Foods.”

Weigel’s has been a staple in the industry for decades and was named CStore Decisions’ 2019 Convenience Store Chain of the Year for its outstanding retail programs and commitment to the communities it serves.

“Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee is extremely grateful to Weigel’s for the donation of this semi-truckload of Tyson meat products” said Elaine Streno, director of Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee. “Meat products are one of our most requested items and a challenge to distribute, given it’s a perishable product. We feel extremely fortunate for this most generous gift.”

Weigel’s selected Second Harvest Food Bank to be the distributor of the truck load filled with meat products. “They have been helping our local communities over many years, and know how to get the product out to where it is needed most,” Weigel said. “We knew they were the perfect match, and we appreciate their desire to work with us in honoring this special time in our history”.

Weigel’s 90th anniversary celebration will continue for 90 days with more than $500,000 in awards and prizes given away to their store guests and employees. “We have much to be grateful and thankful for” Weigel said. “A 90th anniversary only happens once in a lifetime, and we want to share it with the community who made this day possible.”

Weigel’s has been serving the East Tennessee Community since 1931. Weigel’s is a family owned and operated business headquartered in Powell, Tennessee. Weigel’s operates 71 convenience stores, a dairy, and a bakery, all within a 100-mile radius of the corporate headquarters. Their bright spacious stores represent state-of-art convenience retailing, heroic customer service, and unconditionally guaranteed products.