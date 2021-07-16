Smoked Barbecue, Sweet and Spicy Jerky Flavors

Wenzel’s Farm has introduced two new flavors to its beef jerky line. Joining the popular Original, Peppered and Teriyaki flavors are the new Smoked BBQ, and Sweet and Spicy flavors of Jerky. These two flavors offer great taste with the same healthy, naturally smoked beef that customers come to expect from Wenzel’s Farm. Consistent with their other meat snack products, the Beef Jerky has no artificial colors, no MSG and is gluten-free. It contains no nitrites or nitrates and has 10 grams of protein per serving with 90 calories.

Wenzel’s Farm

www.wenzelsfarm.com