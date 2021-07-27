Pickup Experience With Integrated Loyalty

Punchh Pickup creates a frictionless, end-to-end pickup experience for both customers and employees. It allows operators to view and manage all pickup orders from a customizable web-based console, providing real-time location and arrival estimates that enable clear, automated communication with customers through a personalized mobile and web experience.

Built to seamlessly integrate loyalty with curbside, drive-through, and in-store pickup orders, Punchh Pickup offers a fully synchronized employee and customer experience that reduces customer wait times and simplifies both back-of-house and front-of-house operations.

Punchh

www.punchh.com