Ken McMullen, CEO of Weigel’s, Passes Away

Bill Weigel described Ken as "a brother" and credited his 40-year legacy at Weigel’s as the driver of the company's success. The 2022 NAG Scholarship will be named in his honor.

Kenneth E. McMullen, CEO of Weigel’s, passed away unexpectedly on July 29. He was 73.

Under McMullen’s leadership, Weigel’s added 49 convenience stores and developed its own bakery. His tenure and legacy at Weigel’s lasted 40 tremendous years and the chain now has 70 stores.

“Ken was like a brother to me”, said Bill Weigel chairman of Weigel’s. “We’ve been together since 1981. He has been an integral part of the tough decisions we’ve had to make, and the success our company has achieved. He leaves an amazing legacy not only here, but in the convenience store industry. We are all immensely blessed to have had Ken in our lives and I know we will all miss him. I can only hope we will honor his legacy of servant leadership, inspiration, gratitude and for his life well lived.”

Ken began his career at Weigel’s in 1981 as operations manager. He was a driving force in the expansion and growth of the company with his innovative sprit, servant leadership, and his expertise. McMullen was the first non-family member to serve as president when he took on the role in 2001.

In 2017, the company promoted Ken McMullen to CEO and became the first non-family member to have been appointed CEO. Through Ken’s leadership, drive and perceptive ability to see forthcoming trends, Weigel’s was named CStore Decisions’ 2019 Convenience Store Chain of the Year.

Ken helped propel Weigel’s charity efforts as well, specifically the Weigel Family Christmas, through his dedication in wanting to make a difference in the lives of East Tennessee’s community.

The Weigel’s team has been an integral part of the National Advisory Group (NAG) and the Young Executives Organization for more than three decades. When Ken’s wife Lana passed away in 2019, the annual NAG Scholarship for 2020 was dedicated in her honor. NAG will rename the 2022 Scholarship in Ken’s honor. Applications for the Ken McMullen NAG Memorial Scholarship will begin being accepted in December.

Services for Ken McMullen will be held Thursday, August 5 at Powell United Methodist Church in Powell, Tenn. Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Ken is survived by his two daughters and three grandchildren.