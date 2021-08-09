Better-for-You Red Vines

Red Vines Made Simple are free from high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors and artificial colors. Flavors include blueberry pomegranate, black licorice, cherry and berry. The suggested retail price is $1.99-$2.29 per four-ounce tray.

Building on the flavors and candies of the last 100 years of the American Licorice Co., the latest additions to the portfolio showcase the commitment to cater to all dietary needs and adding more options of vegan and organic candy to consumers.

American Licorice Co.

www.americanlicorice.com