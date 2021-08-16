Parker’s Bolsters Senior Leadership Team

Brian Prevatt was promoted to president of Parker’s Support, and Brandon Hofmann was named president of Parker’s Kitchen.

Parker’s — CStore Decisions’ 2020 Convenience Store Chain of the Year and voted one of America’s Best Gas Station Brands by USA Today readers — announced two strategic promotions within the company’s senior leadership team.

Parker’s has named Brandon Hofmann the president of Parker’s Kitchen and Brian Prevatt the president of Parker’s Support. Each of these accomplished industry professionals will report directly to Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker.

“As Parker’s becomes a larger and more complex enterprise, it’s important to streamline our operations and update our corporate structure,” said Parker. “This new structure will help us be even more strategic, data-driven and focused as we plan for additional growth in the future.”

As the President of Parker’s Kitchen, Brandon Hofmann will oversee store operations, food service, fuel, maintenance and marketing. Hofmann previously served as the chief operating officer at Parker’s and has played a key role in the company’s growth over the past 24 years, Parker said. Hoffman joined Parker’s as a third-shift customer service representative at the age of 19 and has expertly managed operations, marketing strategy and award-winning food service over the years for an award-winning company that has been included on the Inc. 5000 list of the Fastest Growing Companies in America.

In his role as the president of Parker’s Support, Brian Prevatt will manage finance, financial planning, legal, compliance, human resources, technology, innovation, procurement and loss prevention. An experienced accountant, Prevatt previously served as the Chief Financial Officer at Parker’s and has worked with the company for 13 years as a CPA.

Additional members of the Parker’s Senior Leadership Team include Chief Development Officer John Rudolfs, Chief Innovation Officer Eric Jones and Chief People Officer Katie Kerney.

Since its founding in 1976, Parker’s has grown from a one-store operation in Midway, Ga. to an award-winning company with state-of-the-art convenience stores located throughout Georgia and South Carolina. Currently celebrating its 45th anniversary, Parker’s has been included on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies for five years. The Parker’s Rewards loyalty program, which includes more than 210,000 members, has saved customers more than $15 million to date. The company has more than 1,200 employees throughout the region and completes more than 125,000 transactions daily.