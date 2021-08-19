Sound Payments Welcomes Industry Veteran to Petroleum Team

The Florida-based payments tech company brings aboard POS and payments pro Mike White, whose sales, mentoring and team building skills will help bring payments solutions to rural petroleum clients.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Sound Payments, a technology company in the petroleum and payments industries, welcomed Mike White as its vice president of sales for the petroleum channel. White will lead and grow a team of professionals that will support solutions for the petroleum industry, including Sound Easy Pump.

“Mike will be a major asset for our company and to the petroleum industry as we disrupt the market with affordable, innovative solutions,” said Andrew Russell, president of Sound Payments. “Sound Easy Pump is just the beginning of a line of better software and hardware in the petroleum industry. With Mike’s leadership, we will grow the channel and offer more options to c-stores that are currently dominated by a couple of players.”

White has extensive experience in the POS and payments industry, and has had success at every level. He is experienced with building, training, leading, mentoring sales teams, and substantially increasing company revenue and profit. His prior experience includes decades of experience at DRB and Verifone.

At DRB, White was responsible for working with marketing, product development and operations to develop short and long-term strategies. He and his team secured contracts with the most prominent car washing retailers in the petroleum convenience industry, including significant companies such as Circle K, 7-11, Speedway and Kwik Trip.

The company grew by triple-digit percent under his leadership and achieved more than 50 percent of the market share in the petroleum/carwash industry. His team’s efforts resulted in achieving preferred vendor status with Chevron, Shell and BP. Additionally, White has 13 years of experience at Verifone, where he was the national sales manager and led a sales team. During his tenure, top-line revenue doubled.

Sound Payments creates simplified, innovative solutions in the payments and petroleum industries. Petro Solutions provides technology solutions for the petroleum industry, including Sound Easy Pump, which enables stations to cost-effectively install a retrofit solution at the pump that solves EMV.

Helping Small Retailers

The small petroleum retailers who support rural areas across America struggle to justify the expense of new gasoline dispensers or costly retrofit kits. EMV conversion has been a challenge for even the most prominent companies with deep pockets. It is a capital expense with no return on investment. However, the consequence of doing nothing could put a store out of business.

In addition to enabling EMV at the pump, Sound Easy Pump also includes touchless mobile payments.

“I am beyond excited to get in on this opportunity and join the Sound Payments team,” said Mike White, vice president of sales for Sound Payments. “Sound Payments nailed it with the introduction of Sound Easy Pump. I genuinely believe that this is just the beginning of bringing all of the latest technology to the small rural areas across America.”

Sound Payments’ disruptive EMV technology is the first of many planned Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to come in the petroleum industry and is working on opportunities beyond the forecourt, including electric vehicle charging stations, air, vacuum machines, carwash and drive-thru, bringing all of this together on one platform and dashboard.

White will be speaking at Sound Payments’ upcoming “Get EMV for Less” webinar on Aug. 26 at 2 p.m. ET, and also introducing Sound Payment’s partner, Freedom Electronics. Leaders from Freedom will be sharing more on EMV kits. Attendees will have a chance to virtually meet Mike and the team, and to learn more about how to work with Sound Payments or to become EMV compliant.