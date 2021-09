The Hershey Co. is releasing Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme Fangs once more. The flavor is one of many Hershey products in stores to celebrate the Halloween season. They come in creamy, chocolate-y snack-sized bites. They are available nationwide, for a limited time, in standard 9.45-ounce bags with a suggested retail price of $3.99.

