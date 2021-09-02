Made by VaporLax, Sirius Disposables offer prestigious quality control, quick and responsive customer support and high-quality product designs. Made with 10 milliliters of e-liquid and a 1500 mAh battery, Sirius Disposables are one of the largest disposable vape pens in the industry. VaporLax’s Sirius Disposables come in a variety of long-lasting vape pens with an assortment of 18 unique flavors. A few of these flavors include Blueberry Ice, Crush Grape, Tropical Punch, Banana Ice and Apple Peach Pear.

