Wawa Offers Support to Aid Disaster Relief Efforts

Wawa and The Wawa Foundation announced support of the American Red Cross’ disaster relief efforts to provide swift and immediate aid to the communities impacted by Hurricane Ida and its aftermath.

The Wawa Foundation has made a grant of $100,000 to the Red Cross Hurricane Ida Disaster Relief fund, which will provide support for their efforts to assist all communities impacted by Hurricane Ida from Louisiana to the mid-Atlantic region. In addition, Wawa stores and its Community Care services will provide in-kind support to the Red Cross as they provide stand up shelters in New Jersey and Pennsylvania to offer comfort, assistance and meals to those impacted by flooding in this region.

“Wawa has always had a strong commitment to providing crisis response and assisting those in need, and we’ve been partnering with the American Red Cross in these kinds of efforts for decades” said Jared Culotta, president of The Wawa Foundation. “We are committed to supporting these efforts to assist our friends and neighbors in this time of need, as well as those beyond our geographic borders to get through this ongoing disaster.”

The Wawa Foundation’s $100,000 donation will be designated specifically for Red Cross Hurricane Ida disaster relief efforts. These funds will be used to help the Red Cross provide immediate and vital support to those communities suffering from the effects of Hurricane Ida.

