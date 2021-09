Back for the Halloween season, the Reese’s Franken-Cup Peanut Butter Cup’s peanut butter center is wrapped in the iconic milk chocolate on top with bright green creme on the bottom to complete this treat. The Halloween candy is available nationwide, for a limited time, in standard 9.35-ounce bags. The suggested retail price for the snack is $3.99.

The Hershey Co.

www.thehersheycompany.com