Mirabito Stores Go Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness

Mirabito Convenience Stores today announced that it will kick off its annual Breast Cancer Awareness Month coffee campaign on Oct. 1. Throughout the month of October, if you’re drinking Mirabito coffee, the lid will be PINK to signify that a portion of each coffee sale goes directly toward breast cancer research and support.

“By putting a pink lid on our coffee cups this month, we hope to raise awareness about breast cancer and make a contribution to the important research being done and support families in our region,” said Joe Mirabito, CEO of Mirabito Convenience Stores. “We are very grateful to our employees and customers who participate in this campaign throughout the month of October.”

Throughout October customers see typically see “PINK OCTOBER” signs decorating Mirabito stores. Customers should carry their coffee proudly knowing that they helped contribute to breast cancer awareness, research and to families in need of assistance, the company said.

Family-owned and operated, the Mirabito family of companies operates in nine states with multiple divisions including home energy products and services, convenience stores, wholesale energy products and services, natural gas and electric and Mirabito truck repair.